Harvey Weinstein Will Not Testify In Rape Trial As Defense Rests Its Case

Harvey Weinstein will not be taking the stand.

On Tuesday, amid Weinstein's ongoing rape trial in New York City, the disgraced Hollywood producer's defense team rested its case, with Weinstein deciding not to testify and share his side of the story with the jury, which consists of seven men and five women. In doing so, the prosecution will not have the opportunity to ask him questions.

"Weinstein may be able to avoid testifying in the criminal trial, but he will not be afforded that right in his civil trials," attorney Douglas H. Wigdor, who represents several of the alleged victims, said in a statement. "I relish the day when I get to cross-examine him and ask him to answer for the wrongs he has committed against so many women."

Weinstein has been charged with five counts, two of rape, one of forcible sex and two of predatory sexual assault. In 2018, he plead not guilty and has continuously denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.