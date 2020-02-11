Your Favorite Top Chef Contestants Are Back in New All Stars: L.A. Trailer!

by Brett Malec | Tue., Feb. 11, 2020 8:47 AM

Top Chef All Stars L.A., Padma Lakshmi, Tom Cholicchio

Smallz & Raskind/Bravo

The new trailer for Top Chef All Stars L.A. has us salivating!

Bravo just released a first look at the new season of their award-winning cooking competition series and we couldn't be happier to see all the familiar faces ready to compete at another chance to win the title of Top Chef.

The all stars season brings back past contestants Jamie Lynch (season 14), Melissa King (season 12), Kevin Gillespie (season 6), Angelo Sosa (season 7 and the All Stars season 8), Nini Nguyen (season 16), Eric Adjepong (season 16), Jennifer Caroll (season 6, returned for the season 8 All Stars and in Last Chance Kitchen season 7), Bryan Voltaggio (season 6), Stepanie Cmar (season 11), Lee Anne Wong (season 1 and Last Chance Kitchen season 7), Joe Sasto (season 15), Lisa Fernandes (season 4), Karen Akunowicz (season 13), Brian Malarkey (season 3) and Gregory Gourdet (season 12) competing for the largest prize in Top Chef history: a whopping $250,000!

Kelly ClarksonAli Wong, Randall Park, Jon Favreau and Danny Trejo are just some of the celeb guest judges you can expect to see on the new season. And of course, fan-favorite judges Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons will all be back to put the contestants through the ringer at the judges table.

The exciting trailer sees the contestants competing at many famous L.A. landmarks, including the Getty Museum, Disney Hall and the Griffith Observatory. And for the finale episodes, the series will travel to Italy for their first time ever.

"Just because they've done this before, doesn't mean they know what's coming," Lakshmi says in the video.

See all the exciting things in store for Top Chef All Stars L.A. when the new season premieres Thursday, Mar. 19 at 10 p.m. in the clip above!

Scroll down to get reacquainted with the returning contestants.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Jamie Lynch

Jamie competed in the Charleston-set season 14.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Melissa King

Melissa was on season 12 in Boston.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Kevin Gillespie

Kevin is a veteran of season six in Las Vegas.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Angelo Sosa

Angelo was in season seven and the All Stars season eight.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Nini Nguyen

Nini is a veteran of season 16.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Eric Adjepong

Eric competed in season 16 when the show was in Kentucky.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Jennifer Carroll

Jennifer Caroll was originally on season six, returned for the season eight All Stars season and in Last Chance Kitchen season seven.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Bryan Voltaggio

Bryan competed in season six of the show.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Stephanie Cmar

Stephanie was in New Orleans for season 11.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Lee Anne Wong

Lee Anne was a contestant on season one and came back in Last Chance Kitchen season seven.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Joe Sasto

Joe competed in the Colorado season, season 15.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Lisa Fernandes

Lisa was a contestant on season four, the Chicago-set season.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Karen Akunowicz

Karen was on season 13 of Top Chef.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Brian Malarkey

Brian was an early competitor on the show from season three.

Top Chef All Stars

Bravo

Gregory Gourdet

Viewers will recognize Gregory from season 12, the Boston-set season.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

