Lindsay Lohan's Dad Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Estranged Wife

Lindsay Lohan's father, Michael Lohan, has been arrested.

Police told E! News the 33-year-old actress' dad is facing charges of obstruction of breathing and harassment in the second degree. At the time of this writing, Michael was still in custody.

According to The Daily Mail, the arrest took place in Southampton, New York on Monday after Michael's estranged wife, Kate Major, filed a police report. While the police did not identify a victim to E! News, the outlet reported that Kate was allegedly attacked by Michael. According to the publication, citing a police report, the alleged incident took place after Kate confronted Michael about his online browsing history.

E! News reached out to Kate and Michael for comment.

Kate filed for divorce from Michael in 2018 after four years of marriage. However, the two are still reportedly legally married. Before they wed, Michael was married to Lindsay's mother, Dina Lohan; however, they divorced in 2007.