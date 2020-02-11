Watch Dr. Phil Live Out His Dream of Being a Contestant on The Price Is Right

Dr. Phil and Robin McGraw, come on down!

Everyone has a favorite show. For Dr. Phil and his wife, Robin, it's The Price Is Right. During an appearance on Monday's The Late Late Show with James Corden, the daytime TV staple talked about his love of the classic game show. As it turns out, Phil and Robin love the show so much, they spent their honeymoon 43 years ago sitting in the audience hoping to be chosen as contestants.

Luckily for them, James Corden's late-night show films in the same building, and the host planned a little something special for them. As Corden said, "Tonight, we're going to give you a second honeymoon."

Then pulling out one of the classic yellow name tags, the host went on, "We've spoken to the people at The Price Is Right. They have very, very kindly lent us one of the actual games from the show, so you head up to the audience and we'll see if you get chosen."