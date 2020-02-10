The Bachelor Reveals Peter Weber's Final 4

Things sure are heating up in Bachelor land.

Tonight's episode began with six final ladies and ended with four, all of whom must introduce their pilot boyfriend to their families in next week's episode. The preview showed one mother saying her husband won't just give his daughter away to anyone, so that's going to be a great, normal, non-annoying time for sure!

But first we gotta discuss how we got there.

Basically, all the girls sat in a hotel room in Peru and waited to find out who was going to get one of the four dates of the week, knowing there were four roses to give out. Madison got the first date, and Peter told her he's falling in love with her. She told Peter she's extremely religious and is looking for a man who can lead her family religiously the same way her dad did, and Peter verrrrry slowly admitted he hasn't been quite as into his faith as he'd like to be, but he's basically on the same page.