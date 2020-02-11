Flashback: See Taylor Swift, Rihanna and More Stars at 2010 Fashion Week

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Feb. 11, 2020 3:00 AM

Even though Chanel, Louis Vuitton and other brands are household names in their own right, it always helps to have some starpower to back it up.

This has become even more evident in recent years as the various fashion weeks attract actors, influencers and musicians from all walks of life. Part of this is due to partnerships, like Charlize Theron's numerous ad campaigns with Dior, and the many red carpet events that require only the most fashionable designer ensembles. 

But fashion week wasn't always this way. It seems that the exclusive and celebrity nature of fashion week was heightened with the rise of social media and influencer marketing. After all, in this day and age, if it isn't shared on Instagram, did it even happen?

So where did it all start? Well, 2010 was an indicator that the fashion world was experiencing a shift. That was the year Anna Wintour rubbed shoulders with Blake Lively in the front row, the Kardashians were ever-present and the cast of Gossip Girl was practically everywhere. 

To see the runway shows that boasted A-list guests from all areas, check out the gallery below!

Fashion Week 2010, Anna Wintour, Blake Lively

Michel Dufour/WireImage

Anna Wintour & Blake Lively

The Gossip Girl star and Vogue editor in chief left the comfort of the Big Apple to attend the Paris Fashion Week.

Fashion Week 2010, Chace Crawford, Ryan Phillippe, Kellan Lutz, Mehcad Brooks

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for IMG

Chace Crawford, Ryan Phillippe & Kellan Lutz

No caption needed.

Fashion Week 2010, Susan Sarandon, Demi Moore, Brooke Shields

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Susan Sarandon, Demi Moore & Brooke Shields

Donna Karan's fashion show had quite the star-studded audience in 2010.

Fashion Week 2010, Ciara

Joe Kohen/WireImage

Jeremy Scott & Ciara

The singer brought the "Goodies" in this stylish ensemble at New York Fashion Week.

Fashion Week 2010, Christine Teigen

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for IMG

Chrissy Teigen

Before she became Twitter's reigning clap-back queen, Chrissy was modeling in various runways in slinky swimsuits.

Fashion Week 2010, Julianne Moore, Kerry Washington

Ben Hider/WireImage

Julianne Moore & Kerry Washington

The two actresses attended the Calvin Klein show in their finest attires.

Fashion Week 2010, Gwen Stefani

Thomas Concordia/WireImage

Gwen Stefani

This Harajuku Lover had some wicked style.

Fashion Week 10, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick

Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic

Scott Disick, Kourtney & Kim Kardashian

The three reality stars may have been focused on the runway, but all eyes were on them when they attended the Jill Stuart show.

Fashion Week 2010, Taylor Swift

Venturelli/WireImage

Taylor Swift

It's no wonder the singer has a "Reputation" for being one of the most stylish stars in Hollywood.

Fashion Week 10, Rihanna

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Rihanna

Rihanna's future in the fashion industry was painted in the stars when she began stealing the show at various fashion weeks across the globe.

Fashion Week 2010, Kanye West, Rashida Jones

Brian Killian/WireImage

Kanye West & Rashida Jones

The rapper and actress brave the "Flashing Lights" and give the photograohers a toothy grin. 

Fashion Week 2010, Gabrielle Union, Kristin Cavallari, Denise Richards

Janette Pellegrini/FilmMagic

Gabrielle Union, Kristin Cavallari & Denise Richards

These fashionistas struck a pose for the cameras at the Badgley Mischka runway show.

Fashion Week 10, Leighton Meester, Rashida Jones

Will Ragozzino/Getty Images

Leighton Meester & Rashida Jones

The two actresses made a stunning appearance in black ensembles and red lipstick. 

Fashion Week 10, Anna Wintour, Serena Williams

Eugene Gologursky/WireImage

Anna Wintour & Serena Williams

Worlds collided when the tennis legend and the Vogue editor in chief mingled at the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week.

Fashion Week 10, Sarah Jessica Parker

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Burberry

Sarah Jessica Parker

A fashion week wouldn't be complete without an appearance from the Sex and the City star herself.

Fashion Week 10, Keira Knightley

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Keira Knightley

For the better part of the last decade, the British actress represented the Chanel atelier with complete sophistication and style.

Fashion Week 10, Karl Lagerfeld, Florence Welch

Michel Dufour/WireImage

Karl Lagerfeld & Florence Welch

The "Dog Days Are Over" singer and late designer posed for a photo at the Chanel show.

Fashion Week 10, Rachel Bilson

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Rachel Bilson

This star waved goodbye to the sunny beaches of The O.C. and hello to the fashionable streets of Paris. 

Fashion Week 10, Claire Danes, Jessica Alba

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Claire Danes & Jessica Alba

The two actresses rubbed elbows at the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week.

Fashion Week 10, Miranda Kerr, Orlando Bloom

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Miranda Kerr & Orlando Bloom

Before their divorce in 2013, the actor and model were one of the hottest couples on the scene.

Fashion Week 10, Kelly Rowland, Ashlee Simpson

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for IMG

Kelly Rowland & Ashlee Simpson

The singers sat front row at the BCBG Max Azria runway show. 

Fashion Week 2010, Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake

This stylish duo proves that every man, woman and child needs a fashionable chapeau. 

Fashion Week 2010, John Galliano, Lindsay Lohan

Michel Dufour/WireImage

John Galliano & Lindsay Lohan

The actress proves she's no Mean Girl(s) in this look that is positively sugar, spice and everything nice.

Fashion Week 2010, Mary-Kate Olsen, Kate Hudson, Kristen Stewart

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images for Burberry

Mary-Kate Olsen, Kate Hudson & Kristen Stewart

All of Hollywood's biggest stars flocked to the Burberry show in London.

