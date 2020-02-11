"Born This Way" and Beyond: The Inside Story Behind Some of Lady Gaga's Biggest Hits

"Born This Way" (2011): While it wasn't the first track they worked on together, the self-empowerment anthem would be the first of their collaborations the world would get a taste of when it was released on February 11, 2011 as the lead single for her third album of the same name. The song reached No. 1 in over 25 countries and became Gaga's third single to top the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. In the process, it became an anthem for the LGBTQ community thanks to its explicit lyrical support, surely the first of its kind in mainstream pop music.

"So I think that everything starts somewhere and along the way, like, if I'm intending for me and you to drive from LA to Chicago, and our intent is to get Chicago, between the time we leave LA and Chicago, we're going to have a lot of experiences that we didn't expect, weren't anticipating or maybe were anticipating but didn't really understand on the way, right?" Blair explained. "So what I'm saying is that I don't think the song was specifically made to be anthemic per se. It's like, you write the song because you want people to shine a light on how people should be."

"Maybe that song wasn't for you," he continued. "Maybe that song was for somebody who was not you, that never met you, that liked the song and then could understand you better. Also maybe it was made for you to understand yourself better and the way that you fit in and maybe it's for you who needed to be understood to understand somebody else that was also born in a way that you didn't understand."