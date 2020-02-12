Best Deals From Wayfair's Presidents' Day Sale 2020

  • By
    &

by Katherine Riley | Wed., Feb. 12, 2020 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ecomm: Wayfair Black Friday Deals

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The 2020 Presidents' Day Sales are here, shoppers! And amazing furniture sales are a big part of Presidents' Day Sales. This is where Wayfair wins, friends. Wayfair is offering Presidents' Day Blowouts up to 70% off + FREE SHIPPING on orders over $49.

We're talking up to 70% off small electrics; up to 40% off Sealy mattresses; up to 75% off on area rugs; up to 65% living room furnitureentertainment furniture from $75; bedroom furniture from $89; kitchen and dining room furniture from $89; up to 70% off bedding; and much, much more. 

Below is just a smidge of the amazing sale items available. Have fun shopping!

Read

Best Deals From Walmart's Presidents' Day Sale 2020

The Twillery Co. Franky Striped Sheet Set

Available in six shades, this classic microfiber sheet set includes one deep pocket flat and fitted sheet, one fully elasticized fitted sheet, and matching pillowcases. The sheets are hypoallergenic, non-pilling, wrinkle-resistant, machine-washable and dryer-safe for effortless upkeep. Everything you need to rest easy.

Ecomm: Wayfair Presidents' Day Sale
$115
$23 Wayfair
Sealy 12-Inch Medium Hybrid Mattress

Speaking of resting easy...Sealy's expertly engineered Hybrid bed in a box collection provides the support that "hugs" and "holds" you, for all night support. And it's now 30% off!

Ecomm: Wayfair Black Friday Deals
$799
$562 Wayfair
Alcott Hill Henthorn Chenille 89-Inch Square Arm Sofa

Say hello to your new couch—now 36% off! This casual contemporary sofa will fit in with any decor thanks to its clean lines and neutral shade. The removable and reversible seat cushions are enhanced with Beautyrest pocketed coils for added comfort and support and are covered with a heavy textured chenille. The sofa comes with the four accent pillows shown.

Ecomm: Wayfair Presidents' Day Sale
$749
$489 Wayfair
Trent Austin Design Kinsella Coffee Table

Now that you've found your new sofa, may we suggest this 65% off coffee table? This inviting coffee table pairs pine wood with gray-finished metal elements for industrial-chic contrast that works well in converted lofts and modern farmhouses alike. Measuring 18'' H x 48'' L x 24'' W, it also includes an open shelf for extra storage.

Ecomm: Wayfair Black Friday Deals
$434
$150 Wayfair
Cuisinart Chef's Classic 17-Piece Hard-Anodized Aluminum Non-Stick Cookware Set

Save $500 on this cookware set that has everything you need for your culinary creations: 8-inch and 10-inch skillets; 12-inch covered skillet; 3.5-quart covered sauté pan with helper handle; 1-quart, 2-quart and 3-quart covered saucepans; 4-quart covered dutch oven; multi-steamer insert; and an 8-quart covered stockpot. Yes, it's really 75% off!

Ecomm: Wayfair Presidents' Day Sale
$670
$170 Wayfair

Speaking of cookware, Martha Stewart is serving up some heartfelt Valentine's Day gift ideas!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Home , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.