Elizabeth Banks Recycled Her 2004 Oscars Dress for the Vanity Fair Party Because Why Not

When you got it, flaunt it...And then, why not flaunt it again!

Actress and director Elizabeth Banks is all about showing up to a red carpet in style, and while many actors and actresses would never dare to be caught in a look twice, Banks is proving that some looks are even better the second time around. The Charlie's Angels actress took to Instagram to show off her daring gown that she wore during the Vanity Fair Oscars party, that she also wore more than 15 years ago.

"It's gorgeous and it fits…so why not wear it again?!" the actress started off her Instagram post. "Proud to wear my @badgleymischka dress that I first wore to @vanityfair #oscars party in 2004, re-imagined with @wendiandnicole, to bring global awareness to the importance of sustainability in fashion and consumerism as it relates to climate change, production & consumption, ocean pollution, labor & women."