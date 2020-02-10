Rebecca Comes to the Rescue After More Kate and Toby Drama on This Is Us

It's Kate's time to shine on This Is Us and E! News has an exclusive sneak peek.

"A Hell of a Week: Part Three" follows Chrissy Metz's Kate, completing season four's Big Three trilogy after Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) received the spotlight in the first parts. The description for the episode, which was directed by Hartley, is as vague as they come: "Kate finds strength in unexpected places." However, the exclusive sneak peek above is a good preview of what's to come.

In the video, Kate and Toby (Chris Sullivan) are preparing for a trip to a baby retreat where they'll be around other parents of blind children. But the big surprise trip isn't exactly thrilling Toby.