Billy Porter’s Regal Oscars After Party Look Does Not Disappoint

He's back at it again!

No one's style game is stronger than the iconic Billy Porter. The Pose actor showed up and showed out at the 2020 Oscars wearing custom couture by Giles Deacon. While many thought the surprises were over, Porter hit the Oscars after parties looking absolutely ravishing in a stunning purple ensemble.

Porter jumped from the classic Vanity Fair Oscar party to Elton John's Oscar party while rocking different shades of purple, with a beautiful flowing cape and a oversized hat. Plus, you couldn't possibly miss the handbag he was rocking at one point in the evening, that made a huge statement. Porter's bag had the words "F--k U Pay Me" written across them, which was clearly a message for the powers that be in Hollywood.

Porter's look for the after party's was designed by Christian Siriano who told E! News exclusively about his plans during New York Fashion Week. "We made a really cool look for Billy for Oscars weekend, so I think it's going to be fun. Not for the [actual] Oscars, but for something else and I think it's going to be really fun," he shared about the daring ensemble.