Jennifer Lopez's Oscars After Party Look Is, Of Course, Stunning

It's Jennifer Lopez's party!

On Sunday, J.Lo was easily one of the 2020 Oscar After Party's best-dressed stars. Donning head-to-toe shimmer, the Hustlers star hit the floor—erm, festivities—in a stunning bejeweled gown that featured a body-hugging silhouette and plunging neckline. To really turn heads, the dress also featured a high-slit and cut-out at the hip, stylishly putting J.Lo's famous curves on display in the process. To complete the look, she went with sparkly silver hoops, a diamond cuff bracelet and silver platform heels.

Going for old Hollywood glam with her hair, the "Jenny From The Block" singer dramatically parted her honey locks and added some retro curls. For her makeup, she rocked her signature glow and opted for a bronzed smoky-eye look and a glossy nude lip.

Excited to show off her after party ensemble, Jennifer took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes selfie from her glamorous night out. Referencing the lyrics to her hit song "On The Floor," she captioned her post, "Dance the night away, live your life and stay young on the floor."