I Am Not Okay With This Bloody First Look Makes a Bold Statement

This is one way to get attention for your new show. E! News has your exclusive first look at the new key art for Netflix's I Am Not Okay With This and it's bloody good.

The new series from the people who brought you Stranger Things and The End of the F—king World stars It and Sharp Objects breakout star Sophia Lillis as Sydney, a young woman who begins to develop mysterious superheroes. From the looks of the key art, things don't go so well.

Wyatt Oleff (It), Sofia Bryant (The Good Wife), Kathleen Rose Perkins (Episodes), Aidan Wojtak-Hissong (Falling Water) and Richard Ellis also star in the series based on the graphic novel of the same name by Charles Forsman. And, yeah, you can say this is an It reunion.