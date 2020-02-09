The 9 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2020 Oscars

It was a rainy night in La La Land, but the stars came out just the same.

With the acting races as set in stone as possible, some bets were sure things heading into the 2020 Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. But other categories remained up in the air, because even though the Producers and Directors Guilds had spoken and the ballots had been tallied, and the little winners cards had been locked into those apocalypse-proof suitcases in preparation for the big night, there seemed to be a shift in the emotional wind as the 92nd Academy Awards drew closer.

And it indeed turned out that anyone who thought there was no suspense left for Oscar night—especially after the Academy fielded yet another list of nominees that many found, er...lacking in representation—was happily proved mistaken.

Really, a shocking last-minute twist couldn't have been more appropriate in this case.