Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Make a Grand Entrance at the Vanity Fair Post-Oscars Party

If Twitter seemed a little lacking during tonight's Oscars telecast, it might be because Chrissy Teigen was nowhere to be found.

The star was apparently too busy getting ready to stun us all with her Vanity Fair Oscars party look to tweet her thoughts on Parasite's massive sweep or Laura Dern's first win ever, but we can forgive her after seeing this blue-green high-slit partially braided look she's rocking at one of the biggest post-Oscar bashes there is.

John Legend did have a moment to tweet "CYNTHIA!! SING!!!!" during Cynthia Erivo's performance of her nominated song from Harriet, but other than that, the notoriously witty and opinionated duo were silent, just waiting to make their real impact of the night by looking as good as they possibly could.

Or maybe they're just too cool for the Oscars now that John has his EGOT.