The Oscars Crowd Wouldn't Let Parasite's Best Picture Acceptance Speech Get Cut Off

It may have seemed like the 2020 Oscars were over.

Parasite co-producer Kwak Sin Ae had finished her acceptance speech after the South Korean film pulled off the astounding feat of winning Best Picture on top of Best International Film and Best Director, a first in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards. The camera had returned to presenter Jane Fonda, off to the side of the stage, ready to close out a show that had already run long. And the lights on the cast and crew of Parasite who'd assembled on stage had been dimmed.

And yet, no one was quite ready to let that be the end of things just yet.

As a figure from the Bong Hive (named for director Bong Joon Ho) on stage made her way to the microphone, hoping to speak before the lights were dimmed and the mic was cut, the crowd in the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, where the ceremony was held on Sunday, Feb. 9, would simply not let the night end without the history-making moment end on its own terms.