Martha Stewart's Mini Dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party Is Giving Us Life

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 8:55 PM

Martha Stewart, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Who is she?! 

Martha Stewartis living her best life and looking her best at the Vanity Fair 2020 Oscars after-party on Sunday, Feb. 9.

The 78-year-old businesswoman and TV personality may have skipped out on the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony tonight but she stepped out to have a good time at the Vanity Fair after-party.

Stewart was feeling herself in her little black dress that featured see-through trumpet sleeves and was designed by Italian fashion designer Giambattista Valli

While we were busy clutching our pearls when we saw Stewart's fashion look, she was busy wearing 'em as she accessorized the fun and flirty mini-dress with layers of golden pearls. 

Stewart paired the playful look with metallic gold heels and matching pearl earrings. 

Rocking a short do and signature blonde do, Stewart's makeup look was radiant. She brought the glitz and she brought the glamour with her smokey eye, bronzed cheeks and shimmery lipstick. Is that Fenty Beauty in Trophy Wife, maybe? 

Photos

All the Reunions You May Have Missed at the 2020 Oscars

To see more stars at tonight's Vanity Fair after-party, check out our gallery below

Chrissy Teigen, John Legen, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

BJ Novak, Mindy Kaling, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Mindy Kaling & BJ Novak

Mindy in Reem Acra with Chopard jewelry

Martha Stewart, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Martha Stewart

In Giambattista Valli 

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Jessica Alba

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jessica Alba

In Versace

Sarah Paulson, Holland Taylor, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor

Sarah in Andrew Gn with Harry Kotlar jewelry

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle in Giambattista Valli 

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Sofia Vergara

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Sofia Vergara

In Dolce & Gabbana 

Catherine O'Hara, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Catherine O'Hara

In Ruchi New York jewelry

Lena Waithe, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Lena Waithe

In Richfresh

Olivia Wilde, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Olivia Wilde

In Fendi

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Elizabeth Banks

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks

In Badgley Mischka

Bryce Dallas Howard, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bryce Dallas Howard

Megan Mullally, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Megan Mullally

In Jenny Packham

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Rashida Jones

John Shearer/Getty Images

Rashida Jones

In Roland Mouret 

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Amanda Peet

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Amanda Peet

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Tracee Ellis Ross

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

In Zuhair Murad with Jennifer Meyer jewelry

Leslie Mann, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Leslie Mann

In Monique Lhuillier

Katharine McPhee, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Katharine McPhee

Jon Hamm, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Jon Hamm

Monica Lewinsky, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Monica Lewinsky

Kathryn Hahn, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn

Patricia Clarkson, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Patricia Clarkson

Joan Collins, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

John Shearer/Getty Images

Joan Collins

Megalyn Echikunwoke, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Megalyn Echikunwoke

Michael Keaton, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Michael Keaton

Shonda Rhimes, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Shonda Rhimes

Ava DuVernay, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Ava DuVernay

In APM Monaco with Ruchi New York jewelry

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, J.J. Abrams

George Pimentel/Getty Images

J.J. Abrams

Ronan Farrow, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Ronan Farrow

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Nick Offerman

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nick Offerman

Judith Light, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

John Shearer/Getty Images

Judith Light

E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!

