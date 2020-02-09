Renée Zellweger Sweeps Awards Season With Her 2020 Oscars Win for Best Actress

And the Oscar goes to...

On Sunday night, Hollywood's biggest stars gathered around the Dolby Theatre for the event of the year: the 2020 Oscars. With celebrities like Laura Dern, Brad Pitt, Bong Joon Ho and many more going home with awards, the annual ceremony is proving to be unforgettable.

And with awards season officially coming to a close tonight, it's safe to say Renée Zellwegerwill end it on a high note!

The 50-year-old star is going home a winner for her role in Judy. That's right, she earned that coveted statue for Best Actress in a Leading Role, which also marked her second Oscars win.

Moreover, with this award under her belt, she swept this year's award season winning Best Actress at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards, the 2020 BAFTAs, 2020 Critics' Choice Awards, the 2002 SAG Awards, the 2020 Golden Globes.

And it seems this wasn't lost on her.