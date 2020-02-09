Joaquin Phoenix Shares River Phoenix's Words in a Plea for Our Common Humanity in Poignant Oscar Speech

"I think that we've become very disconnected from the natural world and many of us, what we're guilty of is an egocentric world view, the belief that we're the center of the universe," Phoenix went on, at times looking almost overcome with emotion. "We go into the natural world and we plunder it for its resources. We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow and when she gives birth, we steal her baby. Even though her cries of anguish are unmistakable. And then we take her milk that's intended for her calf and we put it in our coffee and our cereal.

"And I think we fear the idea of personal change because we think that we have to sacrifice something to give something up but human beings, at our best, are so inventive and creative and ingenious and I think that when we use love and compassion as our guiding principles, we can create, develop and implement systems of change that are beneficial to all sent yet beings and to the environment. Now, I have been I've been a scoundrel in my life. I've been selfish, I've been cruel at times, hard to work with and ungrateful, but so many of you in this room have given me a second chance and I think that's when we're at our best, when we support each other, not when we cancel each other out for past mistakes, but when we help each other to grow, when we educate each other, when we guide each other toward redemption. That is the best of humanity.

"When he was 17, my brother wrote this lyric, he said, 'Run to the rescue with love and peace will follow.' Thank you."

Joaquin was 19 when his big brother River Phoenix died at 23 of an overdose in 1993.