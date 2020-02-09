Elton John & Bernie Taupin Get "Justification" for 53-Year Partnership With Best Song Win at 2020 Oscars

MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images
by Billy Nilles | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 8:06 PM
After 53 years working together, Elton John and Bernie Taupin finally did it.
The longtime songwriting partners took home the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 92nd Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, Feb. 9, for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," their contribution to Rocketman, the musical fantasia biopic based on their lives starring Taron Egerton and Jamie Bell.
"Wow, this doesn't suck," Bernie began his speech, before eventually turning to the man next to him. "And being here with this guy, I don't even know. I don't have words for it. I mean, this is just justification for 53 years of just hammering it out and doing what we do."
When it was Elton's turn to speak, he began by stating, "I have to be very quick, we're going over time. Thank you to Bernie who has been the constant thing in my life when I was screwed up, when I was normal. He's always been there for me."
They were up against some stiff competition to take home to Oscar, nominated against the likes of "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from Toy Story 4, "I'm Standing With You" from Breakthrough, "Into The Unknown" from Frozen II, and "Stand Up" from Harriet.
While Elton has won in the past, the song marked the first time a song he'd written with his oldest collaborator was nominated for such an award. They'd already won the Golden Globe together last month, making this a great time for the collaborators.
Congrats, gentlemen!
