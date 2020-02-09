Keanu Reeves and Diane Keaton's Reunion at the Oscars Has Nancy Meyers Rethinking Her Creative Choices

by Natalie Finn | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 7:03 PM

Diane Keaton, Keanu Reeves, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Show, Reunions

MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

There are a couple of schools of thought on the classic Nancy Meyers rom-com Something's Gotta Give

One, is that it ended just as it should have, with Diane Keaton's playwright and Jack Nicholson's reformed-playboy record executive getting together in a so-called age-appropriate relationship, proving that it's never too late to find love.

Then there are those who think that Erica should've ended up with Dr. Mercer—the hot doctor played by Keanu Reeves who worships the ground she walks on from the second they meet.

And now you may have to count Meyers in that second school.

"Whoa. Maybe they did end up together," Meyers, snapping a pic of Reeves and Keaton presenting the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay from the TV, shared on Instagram tonight—surely a nod to the actors' sweet chemistry and the fact that they somehow look eerily similar to how they looked in her 2003 film.

"Hello, Diane," Reeves began.

"Hello there, Keanu," Keaton replied. "Well, anyway, you know it's been a long time since you and I made that movie, that movie Something's Gotta Give. Remember me in it?"

"You were amazing," Reeves said. "You were amazing," Keaton countered, to which he insisted, "You were amazing...I'll never forget reading that Nancy Meyers screenplay for the first time."

Keaton pretended to remember—she definitely remembered the laughing and all the crying Erica does—then added, "Let's be frank, it was good times!"

"You and Jack!" Reeves exclaimed. "Well, I wouldn't go that far," Keaton said.

Diane Keaton, Keanu Reeves, Something's Gotta Give

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Judging by the comments, mainly a slew of prayer hands and heart emojis, it sounds as if the people agree with Meyers.

"May we have another in which they do?" asked polaspilates.

"Don't tell harry..." warned richardtaleghani.

Indeed, that doesn't bode well for Nicholson's character. But who wouldn't watch a Something's Gotta Give sequel?!

