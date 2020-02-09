Keanu Reeves and Diane Keaton's Reunion at the Oscars Has Nancy Meyers Rethinking Her Creative Choices

There are a couple of schools of thought on the classic Nancy Meyers rom-com Something's Gotta Give.

One, is that it ended just as it should have, with Diane Keaton's playwright and Jack Nicholson's reformed-playboy record executive getting together in a so-called age-appropriate relationship, proving that it's never too late to find love.

Then there are those who think that Erica should've ended up with Dr. Mercer—the hot doctor played by Keanu Reeves who worships the ground she walks on from the second they meet.

And now you may have to count Meyers in that second school.