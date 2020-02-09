Cape Dresses Rule the Red Carpet at the 2020 Oscars

It's the most glamorous time of the year!

The 2020 Oscars have officially commenced, with Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars flocking to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. Of course, the fashion was on point with so many glitzy dresses and statement-making tuxedos hitting the red carpet on Sunday night.

If anything, these designs were worthy of their own awards.

And while celebrities dazzled in black lace designs and flamingo pink numbers, there was an even more unexpected trend that flooded the red carpet: cape dresses.

No cape dress was alike either.

Natalie Portman turned her piece into a literal fashion statement. The Oscar winner lit up the room with her black and gold Dior dress, that featured intricate embroidery and peek-a-boo material. However, it was her long, dramatic cape that stole the show, because riddled with meaning.

The last names of eight female directors, who were snubbed in the Best Director category this year, were stitched in gold. Those etched in the cape were Lorene Scafaria, Lulu Wang, Greta Gerwig, Mati Diop, Marielle Heller, Melina Matsoukas, Alma Har'el, and Céline Sciamma.