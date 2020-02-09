Chris Rock and Steve Martin Kick Off the Oscars With a Hilarious Monologue That Spared No One

by Kelsey Klemme | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 5:25 PM

Nobody was safe from that opening monologue!

After Janelle Monáe's insanely fun opening medley at the 2020 OscarsChris Rockand Steve Martin took to the stage to kick off the show and they skewered everything from the Iowa caucuses to the Oscars' lack of diversity.

The hilarious duo joked up top that Twitter has ruined the ability for anyone to truly host the show, but that didn't stop them from making plenty of jokes.

They referenced the 2017 Academy Awards' mix-up, when La La Land was accidentally named Best Picture when it had truly gone to Moonlight, and jokingly promised that the Iowa caucus app (which didn't work correctly) would make things run smoothly tonight.

Both also ruminated on how there seemed to be something missing from the directing nominees tonight, before Rock exclaimed what was missing was, "Vaginas!"

And that's not where they stopped when it came to lack of diversity, either.

Rock made a joke that, "Cynthia [Erivo] did such a great job in Harriet hiding black people that the Academy got her to hide all the black nominees."

This was, of course, in reference to the fact that Erivo is the only black nominee for any acting category tonight.

They also joked about Ford v. Ferrari (with Rock saying he's owned both kinds of cars and it's no competition of which one is better) before introducing Regina King, who went on to present the Best Supporting Actor award.

While there isn't a host tonight, Rock and Martin proved that we're still in for a great show and that there will be no prisoners when it comes to who and what gets called out!

