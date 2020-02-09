Laura Dern Arrives at the 2020 Oscars With Her Biggest Supporters, Her Mom and Kids

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
by Pamela Avila | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 3:50 PM
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
It's a family affair tonight at the Oscars!
Laura Dern arrived at the 2020 Oscars red carpet with her biggest supporters at her side: her mother and actress Diane Ladd, her 18-year-old son Ellery Harper and her 15-year-old daughter Jaya Harper. It's a family affair!
Speaking with E!'s very own Ryan Seacrest, the actress shared that she was excited and felt a "really good, loving energy" today at the 92nd Academy Awards.
Chatting about her Marriage Story co-stars, Dern shared that they're all "close friends and have become really close." She added that tonight felt even more special because she was able to bring her mother with her, "it's really nice."
The 52-year-old actress walked the red carpet in custom Armani, donning a beautiful pale pink dress with a black embellished bustier that pulled the look together effortlessly. The Big Little Lies actress wore her hair in a simple yet glamorous half-up half-down hairstyle and she kept her makeup minimal, letting her dress shine in and of itself.
Dern also paired the look with a diamond bracelet and a pair of whimsical diamond droplet earrings.
The whole family stunned the Oscars red carpet tonight. Her mother looked chic in an all-black power suit, her daughter looked beautiful in a Cinderella pale blue dress and her son went the edgier route, donning a black suit with a metallic dressing shirt.
As fans of Dern may know, her mother is also a legendary actress who has appeared in over 120 film and television roles. Like her daughter tonight, she has also been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Support Actress.
Tonight, Dern is nominated in that category for her role in Netflix's Marriage Story. Dern also told E! News about how she prepared for her role in Marriage Story and the process of wanting to tell a "love story through the lens of divorce."
Good luck tonight, Laura! Stay up to date with who takes home an Oscar tonight, here!
E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!
