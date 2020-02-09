Billie Eilish Is at the 2020 Oscars and No, She Can't Believe It: "This Is So Crazy"

Though she's had two weeks to process her five major wins at the Grammys, including for Album of the Year and Record of the Year, Billie admitted she still hasn't fully processed her success, even if she has that iconic photo with all of her awards to prove it.

"It's crazy," a close-to-speechless Billie said. "I don't know what to say to that. I don't know. It was surreal and it's still surreal. Every time I see that picture...I don't believe it."

But when it comes to their music-making process, the brother-sister duo aren't going to let their Grammy success change anything, with Finneas explaining, "We haven't made music with that goal in mind, so I think we're just going to make music the same way. We're just zeroing back in on what we love about music, where we're excited to take our audience, what's going to be fun to perform live."