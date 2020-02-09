Check Out the BTS Instagrams & Twitpics From the 2020 Oscars

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 3:09 PM

Instagram, Oscars 2020

Instagram

The end of awards season has arrived! Thus, all eyes are on Hollywood's biggest stars as they arrive at the 2020 Oscars.

Like in previous years, the A-listers are flocking to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to celebrate the best films, acting performances and more the past year had to offer. And, in order to not miss a single thing, we are turning to social media to catch what our favorite stars are up to before, during and after the 92nd Academy Awards.

We're talking all the best Instagrams and Twitpics from celebrities' hotels, homes, limos and more (and we have them all for you below).

So far, we've seen Jojo Rabbit actress Rebel Wilson's cryotherapy session and Oscar nominee Florence Pugh's selfie with a face mask. Not to mention, America Ferrera is simply glowing in her red Oscars ensemble (which honors How to Train Your Dragon and her Lenca tribe ancestors.)

Thankfully, these aren't the only behind-the-scenes moments we've discovered online.

E! has rounded up all of the BTS moments from the biggest celebrity accounts—and we'll be adding more throughout the night. So, be sure to check out the pics below!

Photos

The Biggest Shockers in Oscars History

Now, the moment you've been waiting for, the Instagrams and Twitpics from the 2020 Oscars:

Instagram, 2020 Oscars

Instagram

Laura Dern

The Marriage Story actress poses for a picture with her family before hitting the red carpet.

Twitter, 2020 Oscars

Twitter

Josh Gad

"Shaken and stirred...#Oscars"

Instagram, 2020 Oscars

Instagram

Mindy Kaling

The Office alum shows off her brow game ahead of presenting at the 2020 Oscars.

Instagram, 2020 Oscars

Instagram

Leona Lewis

"#oscarsunday"

Instagram, 2020 Oscars

Instagram

Florence Pugh

The Little Women actress teases her getting ready process ahead of the 92nd Academy Awards.

Instagram, Oscars 2020

Instagram

Chrissy Metz

The This Is Us actress receives a supportive note from Keala Settle ahead of her Oscars performance.

Instagram, Oscars 2020

Instagram

Timothée Chalamet

"Who's going to watch tonight ?"

Instagram, Oscars 2020

Instagram

Kristin Cavallari

"OSCARS"

Instagram, Oscars 2020

Instagram

Zach Braff

The Scrubs alum reminds his Oscar nominated girlfriend Florence Pugh to remember her tickets.

Instagram, Oscars 2020

Instagram

Giuliana Rancic

"Oscar Glam currently in session ❤️ See you on the red carpet at 5 eastern / 2 pacific today live on E! #eredcarpet"

Instagram, Oscars 2020

Instagram

Rebel Wilson

The Jojo Rabbit actress gets cryotherapy before hitting the Oscars red carpet.

Instagram, Oscars 2020

Instagram

America Ferrera

"#Oscars for the final farewell to 12 years of How to Train Your Dragon & my Berkian Warrior Queen Astrid. Tonight, I bring my own warrior ancestors with me, the indigenous Lenca tribe of Honduras."

Twitter, 2020 Oscars

Twitter

Rian Johnson

"Ehhhhhhhh yeah f--k it"

Twitter, 2020 Oscars

Twitter

Matthew A. Cherry

"Alright, here we go #HairLove #Oscars"

Twitter, 2020 Oscars

Twitter

Diane Warren

"Ready for the Oscars!!!!!!"

Do you have a favorite social media snap from the evening? Be sure to let us know!

Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2020 Oscars Monday, 10th Feb. starting at 9am. And don't miss the E! After Party special at 3:30pm for a recap of the 2020 Academy Awards!

