Billy Porter Brings a Blanket to the 2020 Oscars Because it's "Cold Betches"

It wouldn't be the last award show of the season without a couple of challenges...

Today's the day all your favorite A-list celebrities will put on their Sunday best and head off to the 2020 Oscars red carpet for an amazing night. And while it's been raining here and there all morning in Los Angeles, it's not stopping 'em from working that red carpet.

It's definitely not stopping Billy Porter from leaving us speechless with yet another iconic lewk and of course, it's not stopping him from staying cozy as he waits for the award show ceremony to kick off.

After walking the red carpet, the Pose star was spotted bundling up with a blanket. Porter summed it up as he shared the very relatable image of himself going around on social media, writing, "it's raining in L.A. and it's cold Betches!!!!"

At the Oscars red carpet, the 50-year-old fashion icon dazzled in a corset, similar to a warrior's armor, made of gold gilded feathers and a bouffant skirt by Giles Deacon.

On Instagram, the designer referred to Porter's look as the "Cupola" gown and shared that the actor looked "phenomenal." Porter was also styled by Sam Ratelle.