Blac Chyna Walks the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet and the Internet Is Confused

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 2:52 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Blac Chyna, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

The 2020 Oscars red carpet featured a surprise guest: Blac Chyna.

The social media star and Rob Kardashian's ex arrived in a plunging black velvet Dona Matoshi gown with dark blue fringed and jeweled accents and a thigh-high slit.

The Internet was very confused as to what she was doing at the event, which celebrates the best in film and is mostly attended by A-list movie and TV stars. Chyna, who is not listed as a presenter and is also not a nominee, was among the first to arrive, along with many TV hosts, including Pose's Billy Porterand model Lily Aldridge, who are guest-hosting ABC's pre-show.

"How tf did Blac Chyna finesse her way into the #Oscars?!" wrote Twitter user @joshuachenault1.

"Why is Blac Chyna at the oscars?! If they're just giving invites to anyone, can I get one next year please?" asked user @CarrieAnnxx.

"They just let anybody in now huh?" wrote user @JimothyJams.

Photos

Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

Chyna has not explained her presence at the Oscars, but did share close-up videos of her look on her Instagram Story.

The 2020 Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Check out a full list of Oscar nominations.

Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2020 Oscars Monday, 10th Feb. starting at 9am. And don't miss the E! After Party special at 3:30pm for a recap of the 2020 Academy Awards!

E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Blac Chyna , Oscars , 2020 Oscars , Red Carpet , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.