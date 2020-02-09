Courteney Cox Compares Her and Daughter Coco's First Formal Dance Photos

Instagram / Courteney Cox
by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 1:12 PM
Instagram / Courteney Cox
Wanna feel old? Courteney Cox and David Arquette's little baby is all grown up and...going to her first formal dance.
The 55-year-old Friends alum posted on her Instagram page on Saturday night a photo of her and her ex's 15-year-old daughter Coco Arquette, their only child together, sporting a low-cut, sleeveless red ruched mini dress. She also shared alongside the pic a black and white image of herself posing in a white dress over a black mock turtleneck and carrying a bouquet of flowers.
"Our first formals!" Courteney wrote. "I'm not saying times have changed but, someone is a little more 'formal' than someone else. Obviously it was a little chillier in Alabama. #simplicitypatterns."
The actress was born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama.
"My love, is that a turtleneck???" commented Courteney's former Cougar Town co-star, Christa Miller.
"A stylish mock," Courteney replied.
"That is one for the books baby," commented Allison Janney.
"❤️❤️❤️❤️," wrote Kate Hudson.
FOR MORE TRENDING NEWS COVERAGE TEXT "ENEWS" TO 44144 TO DOWNLOAD THE E! NEWS APP
Coco later shared on her own Instagram page photos of her and her girlfriends posing in their formal dance attire inside a home.
"Formal pictures but make it self timer," she wrote.
E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?