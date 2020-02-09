Snoop Dogg Denies Threatening Gayle King Over Kobe Bryant Rape Question

Snoop Dogg says he did not threaten Gayle King in a now-viral video in which he slammed her for bringing up the late Kobe Bryant's rape case in a CBS interview.

Since the 41-year-old NBA icon, his teenage daughter and seven others was killed in a helicopter crash earlier this month, several people have posted on social media about his 2003 sexual assault charge, which was dismissed after his accuser refused to testify. He later settled a civil lawsuit with her. Last week, CBS released an excerpt of an interview King conducted with retired WNBA star Lisa Leslie, in which she brings up the case. King later called it an "out of context clip."

But the video enraged many of Kobe's fans. Snoop posted a video on Instagram, where he has 39 million followers, slamming King, 65. He said, "How dare you try to tarnish my motherf--king homeboy's reputation, punk motherf--ker?" he continued. "Respect the family and back off, bitch, before we come get you."

"Here's a message for the people that need to know. I'm a non-violent person," Snoop, 48, said in a new Instagram video, posted on Saturday evening. "When I said what I said, I spoke for the people who felt like Gayle was very disrespectful towards Kobe Bryant and his family. Now with that being said, what'd I look like want some harm to come to some 70 year-old woman? I was raised way better than that. I don't want no harm to come to her, I didn't threaten her."