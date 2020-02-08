Film Independent Spirit Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look

Olivia Wilde, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Lourd and returning host Aubrey Plaza were among many stars who showcased chic looks as they walked the red- make that blue carpet at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, a day before the 2020 Oscars.

The annual ceremony, which honors the best in independent film, is traditionally held a day before the Oscars. Wilde attended the event in a semi-sheer nude romantic vintage gown with gold feather embroidery. Lopez turned heads in a Valentino sparkling beaded top and orchid skirt. Lourd was all smiles in a strapless black mini dress. Plaza paired a cropped bright red blazer with black pants.

Other stars spotted arriving at the ceremony included Naomi Watts, Marriage Story actresses Scarlett Johansson and Laura Dern, Octavia Spencer and Adam Sandler.

The Film Independent Spirit Awards are taking place in Santa Monica, California and airing live on IFC at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.