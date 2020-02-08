Film Independent Spirit Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 8, 2020 2:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Olivia WildeJennifer LopezBillie Lourd and returning host Aubrey Plaza were among many stars who showcased chic looks as they walked the red- make that blue carpet at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, a day before the 2020 Oscars.

The annual ceremony, which honors the best in independent film, is traditionally held a day before the Oscars. Wilde attended the event in a semi-sheer nude romantic vintage gown with gold feather embroidery. Lopez turned heads in a Valentino sparkling beaded top and orchid skirt. Lourd was all smiles in a strapless black mini dress. Plaza paired a cropped bright red blazer with black pants.

Other stars spotted arriving at the ceremony included Naomi WattsMarriage Story actresses Scarlett Johansson and Laura DernOctavia Spencer and Adam Sandler.

The Film Independent Spirit Awards are taking place in Santa Monica, California and airing live on IFC at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

Photos

Pre-2020 Oscars Parties

See stars arriving at the Film Independent Spirit Awards:

Olivia Wilde, 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

The actress showcases a romantic style.

Jennifer Lopez, 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

The actress and singer wears a color block gown.

Billie Lourd, 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Billie Lourd

The actress and daughter of the late Carrie Fisher is all smiles.

Article continues below

Aubrey Plaza, 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Aubrey Plaza

The host showcases a career chic style.

Scarlett Johansson, 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson

The actress has some fun with mismatched patterns.

America Ferrera, 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

America Ferrera

The pregnant star is pretty in pink.

Article continues below

Renee Zellweger, 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

Renée Zellweger

The actress showcases a chic black style.

Zazie Beetz, 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Zazie Beetz

The Atlanta actress is ready for Valentine's Day!

Amber Heard, 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Amber Heard

The actress showcases a printed look.

Article continues below

Naomi Watts, 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Naomi Watts

The actress sports a colorful look.

Shia LaBeouf, 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Shia LaBeouf

The actor poses on the blue carpet.

Joey King, 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

Joey King

The Act star is pretty in pink.

Article continues below

Rachel Brosnahan, 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star pairs lip-print with leather.

Kaitlyn Dever, 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kaitlyn Dever

The actress sports a floral look.

Octavia Spencer, 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Octavia Spencer

The actress is all smiles.

Article continues below

Laura Dern, Jaya Harper, 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Laura Dern and Jaya Harper

The actress appears with her daughter.

Beanie Feldstein, 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Beanie Feldstein

The actress and sister of Jonah Hill poses in a pastel blue dress.

Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler, 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Adam Sandler and Jackie Sandler

The actor and his wife are all smiles.

Article continues below

Emily Ratajkowski, 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

The model and actress showcases a bold, sexy style.

Byron Bowers, Alma Har'el, 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Alma Ha'rel and Byron Bowers

The Honey Boy director and her comedian boyfriend pose together.

Yvette Nicole Brown, 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

John Shearer/Getty Images

Yvette Nicole Brown

The star showcases a floral look.

Article continues below

Chris Hardwick, Lydia Hearst, 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Chris Hardwick and Lydia Hearst

The TV host and his wife pose on the carpet.

Hunter Schafer, 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Hunter Schafer

The Euphoria star walks the blue carpet in an all-white look.

Check out a full list of winners of the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

The 2020 Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on ABC on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. ET.

Check out a full list of nominations.

Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2020 Oscars Monday, 10th Feb. starting at 9am. And don't miss the E! After Party special at 3:30pm for a recap of the 2020 Academy Awards!

E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ , Awards , Red Carpet , Fashion , Top Stories , VG , Apple News , Movies
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.