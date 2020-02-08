Amber Heard and Bianca Butti Show PDA at Pre-2020 Oscars Party

007 / MEGA
Amber Heard and Bianca Butti stepped out in Los Angeles again on Friday and looked cozy at a star-studded pre-2020 Oscars party.
The Aquaman actress and ex-wife of Johnny Depp was photographed holding hands with her new girlfriend, a cinematographer, outside Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent's bash celebrating the nominated film Parasite. They were also pictured laughing together inside.
Heard, 33, and Butti held hands throughout the evening, even while chatting with other guests, E! News has learned. The actress introduced her to a friend, saying, "This is Bianca, my new girlfriend."
The two had sparked romance rumors last month when they were photographed kissing in Palm Springs. Days later, they stepped out together again, hand-in-hand, at the 2020 Women's Day March in Los Angeles.
They have not commented on the nature of their relationship nor shared photos of one another on Instagram, where Butti has been documenting her battle with breast cancer. Heard does, however, follow her on the social network.
Also spotted at the pre-Oscars party: Miley Cyrus and ex Liam Hemsworth, Leonardo DiCaprio, Rami Malek, Joaquin Phoenix and fiancée Rooney Mara and Adam Sandler.
See more pics from pre-2020 Oscars parties this weekend:
BACKGRID
Miley Cyrus
The singer attends WME's pre-Oscars bash.
MEGA
Liam Hemsworth
The actor and Miley Cyrus' ex attends WME's pre-Oscars bash.
SASKIA LAWAKS
Amber Heard and Bianca Butti
The Aquaman actress and Johnny Depp's ex-wife gets cozy with her girlfriend at Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent's pre-Oscars party celebrating the movie Parasite.
Alex J. Berliner/ABImages
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel
The Property Brothers star and his girlfriend and New Girl alum appear at CAA's pre-Oscars party at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.
Benjamin Shmikler/ABImages
Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade
The married couple appears at CAA's pre-Oscars party at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.
Alex J. Berliner/ABImages
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguze
The engaged couple appears at CAA's pre-Oscars party at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.
Alex J. Berliner/ABImages
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied
The married couple appears at CAA's pre-Oscars party at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.
Alex J. Berliner/ABImages
Tom Cruise and Sofia Boutella
The Mummy stars reunite at CAA's pre-Oscars party at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.
Benjamin Shmikler/ABImages
Laura Dern
The Oscar nominee appears at CAA's pre-Oscars party at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.
SplashNews.com
Zach Braff and Florence Pugh
The Scrubs alum and his girlfriend, who is nominated for an Oscar for her role in Little Women, are spotted outside WME's pre-Oscars party.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Los Angeles Confidential Magazine
Cynthia Erivo
The two-time Oscar nominee appears at the 13th annual Women in Film party celebrating female Oscar nominees at the Sunset Room Hollywood.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Nikki Reed
The Twilight alum appears at the 13th annual Women in Film party celebrating female Oscar nominees at the Sunset Room Hollywood.
Justin Bishop
Elizabeth Banks
The actress appears at UTA's pre-Oscars bash, sponsored by Heineken, at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood.
Justin Bishop
Kristen Wiig and Emile Hirsch
The two stars appear at UTA's pre-Oscars bash, sponsored by Heineken, at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood.
Justin Bishop
Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach and Timothée Chalamet
The stars hang out at UTA's pre-Oscars bash, sponsored by Heineken, at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood.
Justin Bishop
Tracee Ellis Ross and Marisa Tomei
The two appear at UTA's pre-Oscars bash, sponsored by Heineken, at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Idina Menzel
The Frozen 2 star appears at the 13th annual Women in Film party celebrating female Oscar nominees at the Sunset Room Hollywood.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Lulu Wang
The director appears at the 13th annual Women in Film party celebrating female Oscar nominees at the Sunset Room Hollywood.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Caitriona Balfe
The Outlander actress appears at the 13th annual Women in Film party celebrating female Oscar nominees at the Sunset Room Hollywood.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Grey Goose
Jesse Williams and Taylour Paige
The actor and his girlfriend attend the MACRO pre-Oscars party, sponsored by Grey Goose, at Fig & Olive in West Hollywood.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Grey Goose
Tyrese Gibson and Cory Hardrict
The stars appear at the MACRO pre-Oscars party, sponsored by Grey Goose, at Fig & Olive in West Hollywood.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Grey Goose
Logan Browning and Ashley Blaine Featherson
The actresses are all smiles at the MACRO pre-Oscars party, sponsored by Grey Goose, at Fig & Olive in West Hollywood.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Grey Goose
Michael B. Jordan
The actor appears at the MACRO pre-Oscars party, sponsored by Grey Goose, at Fig & Olive in West Hollywood.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Demi Moore and Rumer Willis
Mom and daughter attend Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent's pre-Oscars party celebrating the movie Parasite.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Olivia Wilde
The actress appears at Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent's pre-Oscars party celebrating the movie Parasite.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Kate Bosworth
The actress appears at Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent's pre-Oscars party celebrating the movie Parasite.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Joe Keery and Maika Monroe
The Stranger Things star and his girlfriend attend Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent's pre-Oscars party celebrating the movie Parasite.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Lil Nas X
The rapper attends Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent's pre-Oscars party celebrating the movie Parasite.
Jerod Harris/FilmMagic
Kate Beckinsale
The actress arrives at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
Jerod Harris/FilmMagic
Dove Cameron
The Disney Channel star is red hot at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
Jerod Harris/FilmMagic
January Jones
The actress showcases a green polka dotted look at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
Katie Jones for Cadillac
Zoe Saldana
The Guardians of the Galaxy star appears at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
Jerod Harris/FilmMagic
Laura Dern
The Oscar-nominated actress showcases a leopard-print style at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
Jerod Harris/FilmMagic
Jennifer Morrison
The Once Upon a Time alum and This Is Us actress wears a strapless black dress to the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
Jerod Harris/FilmMagic
Olivia Munn
The actress appears at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
Katie Jones for Cadillac
Rachel Brosnahan
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star appears at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
Katie Jones for Cadillac
Lauren Ash
The actress appears at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
Jerod Harris/FilmMagic
Alexandra Daddario
The actress appears at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
Katie Jones for Cadillac
Lesley-Ann Brandt
The Lucifer star is all smiles at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
Katie Jones for Cadillac
Elizabeth Chambers
The star appears at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
Katie Jones for Cadillac
Adrienne Bailon
The star showcases a tangerine look at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
Katie Jones for Cadillac
Mamie Gummer
The actress and daughter of Meryl Streep appears at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
Katie Jones for Cadillac
Abigail Spencer
The actress showcases a two-toned look at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
Jerod Harris/FilmMagic
Juliette Lewis
The actress is pretty in pink at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
Katie Jones for Cadillac
Margaret Qualley
The actress is all smiles at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images for Absolut Elyx
James Cameron & Tyrese Gibson
The Hollywood director meets up with the A-list actor at the Red Carpet Green Dress event held at the private residence of Jonas Tahlin, CEO of Absolut Elyx.
Presley Ann/Getty Images
Lea Seydoux
The actress arrives at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
Jerod Harris/FilmMagic
Eiza González
The actress arrives at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
Photos
See More From Pre-2020 Oscars Parties
The 2020 Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre on ABC on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. ET.
Check out a full list of nominations.
E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!