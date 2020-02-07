Cindy Crawford's Son Presley Gerber Unveils Dramatic Face Tattoo

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Feb. 7, 2020 5:48 PM

Presley Gerber, Tattoo

Instagram

Presley Geber is feeling misunderstood... and now he has a face tattoo to prove it. 

The 20-year-old son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and tequila mogul Rande Gerber has a new addition to his ever growing collection of tattoos. Let's just say you won't be able to miss it.

Celebrity tattoo artist Jonathan "JonBoy" Valena helped Presley bring his vision to life on Friday. "Thanks homie," he captioned a video of the painful tattooing process.

JonBoy poked fun at Presley's celeb spawn status, writing, "Sorry mom." 

Just a few weeks ago, Presley and little sister, model Kaia Gerber, enjoyed a sibling ink session and got a number of delicate tattoos together. Presley previously tattooed Kaia's name on his arm. 

Photos

Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber's Best Twinning Moments

In Jan. 2019, Presley was was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was charged with two misdemeanors and the case is still ongoing.

