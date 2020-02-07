The Bachelor's Peter Weber Defends Himself Against His Critics

It's been a rough Bachelor season for all involved.

There have been six episodes of drama so far, with lead Peter Weber stuck in the middle, making questionable decisions all over the place—or at least from our perspective they look questionable. Like when he sent Alayah home based only on opinions from other women, and then brought Alayah back into the fray with a rose from a date she wasn't on, and then let Alayah go again when the other women got mad. Or like when he invited Tammy and Mykenna on a confrontation disguised as a date, told each of them what the other had said, sent one home then, and then sent the other one home a few minutes later during the rose ceremony. Or like when he chose Hannah Ann, of all people, to grill about her youth during dinner.

We're just saying some viewers have had a hard time with some of these choices, but it's clear Peter's also having a bit of a hard time. What's a guy supposed to do about two of his girlfriends screaming at each other? Who's he supposed to believe when one girl says she's friends with another girl, and the other girl says the opposite?