The Oscars Faces Backlash After Rejecting Postpartum Ad for Being ''Too Graphic''

Despite never having it's moment on TV, the advertisement is receiving praise for its accurate depiction of the postpartum recovery process. One YouTube commenter said she "loved" the commercial because it's "so real and raw," just like recovery itself.

Since the commercial was shared with the world, numerous people have voiced their outrage with the decision to keep this from Oscars viewers. As celeb Busy Philippsput it on Instagram, "I DO believe so strongly that the more we can NORMALIZE A WOMAN'S BODILY EXPERIENCE IN MEDIA, the better off our culture and society will be."

"You probably don't even flinch when an Erectile Dysfunction ad comes on but THIS AD IS REJECTED?! I think this is an incredible piece of advertising that accurately represents something millions of women know intimately," the actress continued. "And I'm so f--king sick of living in a society where the act of simply BEING A WOMAN is rejected by the gatekeepers of media. Well. Shame on them and NOT on us for simply being human women." Michelle Monaghan, Elizabeth Banks and Katie Lowes all seconded this notion in the comments section, along with hundreds of other men and women.

E! News has reached out to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for comment.