The Bachelor's Tammy Ly Apologizes for "Nasty" Claims Against Co-Stars

"I tend to gravitate toward humor in situations like this bc I'm not trying to mourn in the past mistakes I've made," she explained of the situation. "We're all human. All of us have done things we're not proud of. So please hear me when I say- I never meant to hurt anyone and I'm sorry."

She went on to ask fans to not judge her completely for what they see on TV, because everyone has low moments. "My 5 minute 'nasty' moment on TV doesn't define who I am," she continued. "Just like how your mistakes don't define who you are either. Remember that all of us who participated in this show are human too and some of you say nastier things to us than we do to each other."

She then laughed off the moment by poking fun at herself. "Can we PLEASE get back to making playful fun of my ugly faces now," she joked.