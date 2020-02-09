Lilliana Vazquez's Week of Red Carpet Prep Wraps Up!

It's the morning of the biggest award show of the season, and E! News host Lilliana Vazquez is wrapping up her week of red carpet prep!

To start the week, Lilliana kicked off her to-do list with a nourishing, antiviral and antimicrobial sea moss smoothie, and consulted celebrity dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman on the best prep she could be doing for her skin (spoiler alert: it's using Neutrogena!). Then she went for a dress fitting, where she learned more about the trends taking over award season this year, like white and bold, saturated colors, beading and special details, and A-line silhouettes. And last but not least, she's taking her next step in her star-inspired red carpet prep: sweating it all out. A lot can happen in a week!

"One of the last things I'm doing is I'm heading to the spa for a last-minute sweat body wrap treatment to help detoxify and de-stress my body," she shares. Celebrities tend to favor this treatment just before a big event to help rid the body of last-minute water weight and extra bloat, with the added bonus of a little rest and relaxation.