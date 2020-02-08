Lilliana Vazquez Reveals Her Red Carpet Beauty "Secret Weapon"

by Carly Milne | Sat., Feb. 8, 2020 12:00 PM
by E! & Neutrogena
E! News host Lilliana Vazquez has been prepping all week to look fabulous while she's covering Hollywood's biggest award show! Next on her prep list is a last-minute dress fitting.
"I'm trying on some of my favorite dresses along with some of the biggest trends on the red carpet," she shares.
Among those trends? The color white has been a popular choice of late, with added accents like feathering to offer a little extra visual interest, along with a soft and romantic heart-shaped neckline. For something a little bolder, beading is definitely an attention-getter, especially if the beads are luminescent in some way or catch the light to look shimmery and glittery. Other hot red carpet trends include bold, saturated colors and A-line silhouettes.
"I have no shortage of beautiful gowns, but you're going to have to wait and see what I end up wearing on the red carpet," Lilliana teases, before making a pivot to pay attention to her skin. Because as she puts it, "It's not just about the outfit, it's also about the skin."
What's her secret weapon? Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Oil. Lilliana shares how celebrity dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman told her that it's the fastest derm proven retinol available. "Not only is it super nourishing on my skin, but there are wrinkle-fighting powers in every single drop," she says, showing how she applies it to her skin. "I've only been using this for just a few days, and I'm already feeling the results." And those results have been felt by 100% of women, who typically see results in just one week.
Try Rapid Wrinkle Repair for yourself by shopping the products below! Make sure you watch the video above to see how Lilliana is continuing her red carpet week prep with Neutrogena, and join us on Sunday to see the last step on Lilliana's to do list to get ready for the biggest night in Hollywood!
This cream is the fastest dermatologist-proven retinol available! Not only is it hydrating, but it also visibly reduces fine lines and wrinkles in one week. It's rich and moisturizing, delivering hyaluronic acid and the highest concentration of Accelerated Retinol SA deep into your skin's surface to smooth the look of fine lines. Your skin will look visibly smoother and younger... and if you pair it with the Rapid Wrinkle Repair Lightweight Anti-wrinkle Retinol Facial Oil, you'll get two times the wrinkle-fighting power!
With nourishment and wrinkle-fighting power in every drop, this lightweight, fast-absorbing retinol oil dramatically reduces the appearance of stubborn fine lines, and even works magic on deep wrinkles. The formula is enriched with retinol SA, which offers more benefits than other forms of Vitamin A to give you visible results in just one week. Plus, it diminishes the look of dark age spots. Pair it with the Rapid Wrinkle Repair Regenerating Cream for two times the wrinkle-fighting power!
Hydrate your skin, and protect it from sun damage? Yes please! This moisturizer formula is combined with UVA/UVB broad spectrum SPF 30 to give you daily sun protection, along with retinol SA to renew the look of skin throughout the day, smooth wrinkles fast and diminish the look of age spots. It also visibly reduces the look of stubborn wrinkles and fine lines, while improving the texture of skin and brightening skin tone. With noticeable results after just one week of use, this moisturizer helps to hydrate, replenish and rejuvenate skin.
Step up your night time skincare routine with this fast-acting night anti-wrinkle moisturizer, which brightens the look of skin and smooths fine lines while you sleep. With ingredients such as Retinol SA, Hyaluronic Acid and Glucose Complex, a Retinol SA booster, this unique formula works fast, with 100% of women experiencing noticeable results in just one week of use.
Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2020 Oscars Monday, 10th Feb. starting at 9am. And don't miss the E! After Party special at 3:30pm for a recap of the 2020 Academy Awards!
