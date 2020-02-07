British TV Host Phillip Schofield Comes Out As Gay In Powerful On-Camera Moment

It's a big day! British TV host Phillip Schofield has come out as gay.

The longtime host of ITV's This Morning made the announcement on the show and his Instagram Story on Friday, taking time to thank his wife, their two daughters and their family for their support.

As he wrote in his statement on Instagram, "You never know what's going on in someone's seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing—and so you won't know what has been consuming me for the last few years. With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay."

"This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home," he continued. "I have been married to [Stephanie Lowe] for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby. My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion."