This Little Girl Reenacting Her Favorite Frozen Scene Will Melt Your Heart

Let it go!

Meet adorable Madelyn, the sweet toddler who was so excited that it snowed, that she started reenacting her favorite song "Let It Go" from the hit Disney animated film Frozen. Luckily, Madelyn's mom was there to capture the adorable moment and post it on Facebook for thousands of viewers to enjoy.

After posting the short clip, the video amassed more than half a million shares about nearly 150,000 comments. Talk about a pretty impressive opening debut for a new singer! "Madelyn finally got some snow to do her scene," Madelyn's mom Kristi Michele captioned the sweet video of her little girl.

Madelyn isn't the only person to have been inspired by the song since the film's release in 2013. Over the years, this song has gained a life of its own, with parodies and celebrity renditions, so it's only fair that an adorable little girl take on the task in real frozen snow.