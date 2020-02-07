Keanu Reeves and His Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Have Been Dating for a Lot Longer Than You Thought

It looks like Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant have been dating for a lot longer than fans thought.

Jennifer Tilly told Page Six the 55-year-old actor and the 47-year-old artist have actually been together for years.

"I remember a couple years ago, about a year and a half ago, [Grant] said, 'Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend' and I'm like, 'Wait. What? What? What?'" the 61-year-old actress told the outlet at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection event on Wednesday.

Some assumed it was a new romance after The Matrix star and his leading lady made their red-carpet debut as a couple in November. The dynamic duo walked hand in hand and posed for pictures together at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles.

"It's really astonishing to me how in the last five months, all of a sudden, she goes to an event with him and everybody goes insane, like, 'It's his new girlfriend,' because she had gone to a lot of events with him," Tilly continued. "It's just suddenly surfaced that he's been dating her for several years."