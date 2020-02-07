Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars Lie Witness News Is So Outrageous It Deserves Its Own Academy Award

YouTube
by kelli boyle | Fri., Feb. 7, 2020 6:27 AM
YouTube
Jimmy Kimmel has gifted the world with an Oscars edition of the hilarious segment, Lie Witness News.
In each edition, someone from Jimmy Kimmel Live takes to the Hollywood streets to ask random passersby to comment on completely false statements. The participants are led to believe that the statements are true, which results in them being caught red-handed lying on camera.
Given that the 2020 Oscarsare this Sunday, Kimmel decided it was high time to try and get people to lie about the Oscar-nominated films from this year.
First up was this fictional statement about Tom Hanks' A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. As the interviewer falsely claimed, "Now, were you surprised by the violent daylight bank robbery at the beginning of the film? What was it like to see Mr. Rogers holding a smoking gun?"
As the first participant said, "You know, when I first turned on the movie, I was like, 'I didn't come for this.' But, to me, it was quite exhilarating. For kids, it may have been..."
As the interviewer chimed in, "A little violent?" As the man replied, "Especially for kids, yeah."
Next up was Joker. As the interviewer said to a new guest, "Now, some people are thinking that Larry David should have been nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his appearance as The Riddler in Joker. Do you agree with that?"
Of course, neither The Riddler nor David appeared in the Joaquin Phoenix-led film. Still, the guest replied, "Yeah, he did a really good performance in that movie, so yeah, I guess he may want the Oscar."
The next lie was the most wild yet. Referencing the very serious World War I film 1917, the passerby was asked, "Do you think that the song 'Tonight We're Gonna Party Like It's 1917' deserved the nomination for Best Song?"
"Yes, absolutely," the man replied. "It's a feel-good song and it's catchy, and it's good. It's definitely a feel-good song." Alas, the song does not exist.
Next up was a bit about Renée Zellweger's performance in the Judy Garland biopic, Judy. Trolling the new unknowing contestant, the interviewer said the film was about "Judy Jetson, the first woman to walk on the moon. Are you glad that story's being told?"
As the woman replied, "Yeah, why not? Isn't that, like, monumental? Yeah, I think that that's important."
The next guy to answer the false questions had a particularly hot take about...a fictional Chef Boyardi biopic.
"A lot of people loved Antonio Banderas in The Chef Boyardi Story," the hilarious question started off. "But should the role have gone to an Italian actor instead?"
As the man replied, "Yeah, I think that it should've gone to an Italian actor, but what are you gonna do? It's Hollywood. Everything's rigged.
Check out the rest of the video to see what lies these participants believed about Scarlett Johannson in Jojo Rabbit and Ariana Grande in Harriet. She wasn't in Harriet, y'all. But one girl believed she was!
Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2020 Oscars Monday, 10th Feb. starting at 9am. And don't miss the E! After Party special at 3:30pm for a recap of the 2020 Academy Awards!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?