Justin Timberlake and Meek Mill Are Here to Inspire With New Song “Believe”

Get ready to rock your body!

On Friday, Meek Mill debuted his new single "Believe" featuring Justin Timberlake. Marking their first collaboration, the musicians teamed up to deliver an inspiring anthem that stresses the importance of perseverance in the face of adversity, drawing inspiration from the rapper's own hardships. Not only did the "Going Bad" rapper release the highly- anticipated track, but he also treated fans to its music video as well.

Taking to Instagram to share the news with fans, Meek said that the song was designed "for motivational purposes only!!!!!"

"You know I still believe, still believe in you and me," Justin sings on the chorus. "'Cause every night I go to sleep, go to sleep / I can see it like a movie in my dreams / Put my face in the dirt on the ground / Still, I race off to take back the crown, yes / You can break my body / But you can't lock the soul of a man down."