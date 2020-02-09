Everything You Need to Know About VAMFF 2020

When is VAMFF?

VAMFF is on from March 4-14. Each evening will feature two runway shows from emerging and iconic designers, between 6:30pm–8pm. Check the specific event for details.

Where is it?

The 2020 Festival will set up headquarters once again in the historic Royal Exhibition Building at 9 Nicholson Street, Carlton North, Melbourne. Access information can be found here.

When can I buy tickets?

Don't miss the action—tickets are now available to purchase online here.

Is there a theme?

With 'Fashion's Wonderland' named as this year's theme, expect dreamy designs and playful, floaty creations. The campaign for the festival is lead by Indigenous Australian model Charlee Fraser.