Billy Porter, Issa Rae and More Dazzle at the 2020 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards

When it comes to fashion, Billy Porter never disappoints!

The Emmy-winning Pose star turned heads in an eclectic black and white outfit as he walked the black carpet at the 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Thursday.

he was joined at the annual pre-Oscars event by the likes of Issa Rae, who dazzled in a tangerine asymmetrical dress, Kerry WashingtonGabrielle UnionStorm ReidTia Mowry-Hardrict, and Niecy Nash.

The latter star and the cast of Pose are among the celebs who are being honored at the ceremony.

"ESSENCE is thrilled to commemorate the creative and critical achievements of Black women as originators, nurturers, makers and creators during our 13th Black Women in Hollywood awards luncheon," MoAna Luu, ESSENCE Chief Content & Creative Officer, said in a statement in January. "Whether they're reclaiming our culture or dismantling traditional gender ideas, each of our honorees uplift us as they present their unique gifts on the screen and behind the camera. As ESSENCE celebrates 50 years of the power of our presence, we are proud to salute them all."

See photos of the stars at the 2020 Black Women in Hollywood Awards:

Billy Porter, 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Billy Porter

When it comes to fashion, the Pose star never disappoints!

Issa Rae, WTF Widget

Stewart Cook/Variety/Shutterstock

Issa Rae

The star is all smiles in a tangerine dress.

Gabrielle Union, 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Gabrielle Union

The actress sports a red and white floral style.

Kerry Washington, 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Kerry Washington

The actress sizzles in this sexy look.

Niecy Nash, 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Niecy Nash

The star is pretty in pink.

Lashana Lynch, 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Lashana Lynch

The actress showcases a romantic look.

Janelle Monáe, 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Janelle Monáe

The singer turns heads with this polka dotted style.

Mj Rodriguez, 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Mj Rodriguez

The Pose star showcases a fun, printed style.

Alfre Woodard, 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Alfre Woodard

The actress showcases a black and white look.

Garcelle Beauvais, 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Garcelle Beauvais

The actress and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star turns heads in a mermaid-inspired dress.

Kandi Burruss, 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Kandi Burruss

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is all smiles in a yellow wrap mini-dress.

Eva Marcille, 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Eva Marcille

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shows some leg.

Robyn Simpson, Storm Reid, 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Storm Reid and Robyn Simpson

The actress is all smiles in sunshine yellow as she appears with her mom, who sports tie-dye.

Tika Sumpter, 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Tika Sumpter

The actress is pretty in pink.

Cynthia Bailey, 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Cynthia Bailey

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star poses in a black fringed dress.

Loni Love, 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Loni Love

The comedienne and actress showcases a colorful style.

Tia Mowry-Hardrict, 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Tia Mowry-Hardrict

The star showcases a colorful, printed style.

Gina Torres, 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Gina Torres

The actress is all smiles in a sleek white asymmetrical dress.

Priah Ferguson, 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Priah Ferguson

The Stranger Things star sports an adorable printed look.

Jenifer Lewis, 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Jenifer Lewis

The actress and singer is all smiles in pink and black.

Danielle Brooks, 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Danielle Brooks

The Orange Is the New Black alum sports a bright printed outfit.

Janet Mock, 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Janet Mock

The writer and transgender rights activist poses in a white floral gown.

Marsai Martin, 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Marsai Martin

The black-ish star showcases a career chic style.

Aja Naomi King, 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Stewart Cook/Variety/Shutterstock

Aja Naomi King

The actress is red hot.

June Ambrose, 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

June Ambrose

The costume designer turns heads with a vintage seafoam gown.

Brittany Howard, 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Brittany Howard

The musician looks cool in red and black.

Taylor Russell, 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Taylor Russell

The actress appears on the black carpet in a textured white dress.

Hailie Sahar, 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Hailie Sahar

The Pose star is all smiles in white.

Shahadi Wright Joseph, 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Stewart Cook/Variety/Shutterstock

Shahadi Wright Joseph

The actress showcases a colorful look.

Angelica Ross, 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Angelica Ross

The businesswoman and transgender rights advocate poses in pink.

Loretta Devine, 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Loretta Divine

The actress showcases a bold style.

DeWanda Wise, 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

DeWanda Wise

The actress wows in a fuchsia cut-out dress.

Yvonne Orji, 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Yvonne Orji

The actress is all smiles in this off-the-shoulder style.

Logan Browning, 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Logan Browning

The actress is all smiles in this '90s style.

Laura Harrier, 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Laura Harrier

The actress opts for a sleek mini dress.

Kirby Howell-Baptiste, 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Kirby Howell-Baptiste

The actress sports a colorful look.

Kiki Layne, 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Kiki Layne

The actress poses in a white dress.

Genevieve Nnaji, 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Genevieve Nnaji

The actress showcases a bold look.

Tomi Adeyemi, 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Tomi Adeyemi

The author sports a cool, colorful look.

Robin Thede, 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Robin Thede

The actress, comedienne and writer is all smiles in a printed gown.

The 2020 Oscars are set to air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2020 Oscars Monday, 10th Feb. starting at 9am. And don't miss the E! After Party special at 3:30pm for a recap of the 2020 Academy Awards!

E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!

