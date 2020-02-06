Beyoncé's Family Photos From Miami Prove She's the Real MVP of Super Bowl 2020

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Feb. 6, 2020 11:34 AM

Move over Kansas City Chiefs. There's a new Super Bowl star in town.

Pop culture fans are well aware that Beyoncé was able to enjoy Sunday's big game in Miami with Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter.

And while the family appeared on our TV screens for a hot second, many fans were hoping for some more details about the big weekend in the 305. Lucky for us, Beyoncé just delivered online.

On Thursday morning, the music superstar dropped dozens of new photos from her "Miami Nights" on her personal website.

Whether you're looking for fabulous fashion, family moments or just Beyoncé posing like a queen, it's all in there.

The Grammy winner also shared some photos from her appearance at Columbia University where Jay-Z participated in a lecture Q&A series. During the chat, the rapper set the record straight about why he and his wife remained seated during the Super Bowl national anthem presentation.

"It actually wasn't [a political statement]—sorry," Jay-Z reportedly said. "I'd tell you…I'd say, ‘Yes, that's what I've done.' I think people know that about me." Jay-Z also helped co-produce this year's halftime show and is a partner of the NFL.

Controversies aside, the Beyhive will be pumped to see brand-new photos of Beyoncé and her family. We pulled just some of the epic ones in our gallery below.

Beyonce, Jay-Z

Picture-Perfect View

If you're Beyoncé or Jay-Z, you watch the Super Bowl in a fabulous suite!

Beyonce, Jay-Z

Look of Love

The Kansas City Chiefs may have won the game, but this power couple scored in the fashion department.

Beyonce, Jay-Z

Miami Nights

When the sun goes down, the real fun begins!

Beyonce

Beyonce.com

Ready for Class

While attending Columbia University, Bey stepped out in a Mugler dress with a Y/PROJECT  bag and Alexander Wang heels.

Beyonce

Beyonce.com

Crazy in Love

One word: Stunning!

Beyonce

Beyonce.com

Selfie Goals

No filter needed!

Blue Ivy Carter

Beyonce.com

Sweetest Smile

Blue Ivy Carter is growing up right before our eyes.

Blue Ivy Carter

Beyonce.com

Game On

Dance like nobody is watching, Blue Ivy!

Blue Ivy Carter

Beyonce.com

Stud

Do we have a future sports star on our hand? Only time will tell!

Beyonce

Beyonce.com

Super Style

When attending Super Bowl 2020, Beyoncé stepped out in a Balmain suit with a necklace from Messika Paris and sunglasses from Last Lolita.

Beyonce

Beyonce.com

305 Beauty

Bey brings the heat in a Versace dress with a CCCXXXIII ostrich clutch.

Beyonce

Beyonce.com

Glamorous

Rokael helped provide makeup while Neal Farinah perfected Bey's hair.

Beyonce

Beyonce.com

All in the Details

Celebrity stylist Zerina Akers always thinks things through from head to toe.

Beyonce

Beyonce.com

Thanks Beyhive

Yes, even Beyoncé is happy to take photos with fans when she's out and about.

