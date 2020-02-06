Why Kelly Clarkson Warns Against Drunk Texting Blake Shelton

Note to self: Never drunk text Blake Shelton.

On Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, host Kelly Clarkson warned guest Hoda Kotb to refrain from sending the country singer embarrassing texts and pictures because he loves to share them with the world.

"Never send that to Blake Shelton," she told the Hoda & Jenna star. "I know you love Blake, but he will take—never trust him with something important, footage wise. No, I, I'm…just don't trust him!"

Now we're dying to know to more! Before getting into the conversation, Hoda admitted that Kelly is the person she'll drunk text when she's having a good time. "I love drunk texting Kelly when we're out," she told the audience, before giving them a demonstration of the texts and selfies she sends The Voice judge. "I'm like, ‘Hey, Kelly! It's us!' You're probably like, ‘What are you doing?'"

Thankfully for Hoda, Kelly admitted that she receives quite a lot of those from her other famous pals.