Shay Mitchell's New BÉIS Baby Collection Defines Mom Goals

Shay Mitchell's business empire is expanding!

After giving birth to a baby girl named Atlas this past October, the actress is expanding her already popular BÉIS lifestyle brand with an irresistible baby collection. The new items, which include a diaper bag, bottle bag and stroller caddy, will immediately grab the attention of moms and dads looking for fashionable—and useful—pieces.

"This bag was created to fill a hole I found in the market while looking for my own baby bag while pregnant," Shay shared with E! News exclusively. "I was looking for something that was hyper-functional of course but maybe even more importantly that I could also throw over my shoulder and feel GOOD about. Too often I think that women and moms get lost in the postpartum period and motherhood. Like suddenly our favorite colors are ballet shoe pink and powder blue (with animals!) I feel like I am still a person— like all of us moms are. In creating this bag, I wanted to find a baby bag that still felt like me that would also meet all the needs of my baby and my new role as a (working) mom."

In honor of the new collection, Shay and her daughter also took part in a photoshoot to help debut every parent's newest obsessions.

"To be honest, it wasn't really part of the plan—in fact, she wasn't supposed to be there that day…but such is the life of a mom. Sometimes you don't have childcare and you have to take your kids with you when you don't expect to," the businesswoman shared. "There's a lot of downtime with shoots, so while I was definitely very 'on' that day, I also was able to spend a lot of time with her and give her her first glimpse into what being a working mom looks like."