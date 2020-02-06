Demi Lovato Is Getting Her Own Pillow Talk Show

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Feb. 6, 2020 12:30 PM

Demi Lovato, SiriusXM&amp;rsquo;s Radio Andy

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Demi Lovato is adding another credit to her long resume: Talk show host.

Lovato is just the latest name to join the Quibi streaming platform with her own series, Pillow Talk with Demi Lovato. That's just the working title, so it may change by time of premiere, but it really gives the gist of the show. In the 10-episode series, Lovato will sit down with guests to discuss a wide range of topics including activism, body positivity, sex, relationships, social media, gender identity and wellness. The guests will be both experts and other stars.

"I've always considered myself someone that speaks honestly about issues that face my generation," Lovato said in a statement. "We're excited to bring those frank conversations to a public forum, where people can have the opportunity to relate to the topics and guests, while finding room for laughter and learning."

Photos

Demi Lovato's Quotes on Sobriety and Mental Health

Pillow Talk comes after Lovato's return to acting in Will & Grace and her show-stopping performances at the 2020 Grammy Awards and at the Super Bowl. The singer-actress appeared in Disney's Camp Rock and Sonny With a Chance before breaking out big with her own music. In addition to the final season of Will & Grace where she is playing Will's (Eric McCormack) potential surrogate, she has a role in the upcoming Eurovision movie for Netflix.

Lovato joins everyone from Liam Hemsworth and Zac Efron to Darren Criss and Anna Kendrick with a project in the works at Quibi.

Get a rundown of some of Quibi's other programming below.

Darren Criss, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Royalties

Darren Criss will star, write and executive produce a new musical comedy opposite Kether Donohue. The series will take a satirical look at songwriters in Hollywood.

Sophie Turner, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Survive

Sophie Turner will follow up Game of Thrones with Survive, a thriller series that sees Turner playing a woman who survives a plane crash, but is stranded on a remote snow-covered mountain.

Joe Jonas

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Fendi

Cup Of Joe

Joe Jonas will star in a new travel series that features him exploring cities while on the Happiness Begins tour with the Jonas Brothers. Look for local guides to show him the ropes.

Stephen Curry

Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Facebook

Benedict Men

This docuseries about high school basketball comes from Stephen Curry.

Idris Elba

Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Elba vs. Block

Idris Elba and Ken Block team for this new car stunt series.

Tyra Banks

John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Beauty

Tyra Banks will star in and executive produce the new docuseries. In every episode, Banks will tackle different topics about the beauty industry, aiming to take down barriers and challenge norms.

Anna Kendrick

Gary Miller/FilmMagic

Dummy

Anna Kendrick will star and executive produce the comedy about an aspiring writer and a sex doll. Donal Logue and Meredith Hagner also star.

Justin Timberlake

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake is slated to star in a series where he'll ask singers about what song and singer inspired them to get into the business, then he'll sing a duet with them.

Lena Waithe

Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Mercedes-Benz and Lena Waithe

You Ain't Got These

Lena Waithe is dipping her toe into unscripted programming with a series about sneaker culture.

Zac Efron, Dylan Efron

Instagram

Kill the Efrons

Zac Efron and his brother, Dylan, are sent to a remote location with no tools to survivor, just the cameras following them. Can they make it work?

Steven Spielberg, Kate Capshaw, 2018 Golden Globes, Couples

Steve Granitz/WireImage

A "Creepy" Steven Spielberg Show

Steven Spielberg is writing the series that's a "super scary story" that will only be available to watch at midnight on Quibi.

Chrissy Teigen, Vilailuck Teigen

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Chrissy's Court

Chrissy Teigen will preside over her own courtroom series. She'll adjudicate real small-claims cases. Her mom, Villaluck "Pepper Thai" Teigen, will serve as bailiff.

Don Cheadle

Leon Bennett/Getty Image

Don't Look Deeper

This sci-fi drama series is directed by Catherine Hardwicke and stars Don Cheadle, Emily Mortimer and Helena Howard. The series is set "15 minutes into the future" and follows a high school senior who can't shake a feeling that something isn't right…and she's not human.

Paula Pell

Chris Haston/NBC

Mapleworh Murders

Paula Pell, who starred in Wine Country, will play Abigail Mapleworth, a murder-mystery writer who solves the crimes in her small town. Each episode of this comedy features guest victims and suspects. 30 Rock's John Lutz is also starring in the project. Both Pell and Lutz are writing.

Ashton Kutcher, Punk'd

MTV

Punk'd and Singled Out

These classic MTV shows are getting a new life. Each received a 20-episode order with episodes coming in under 10 minutes in length. Punk'd is back pranking celebs, this time with even better technology. Meanwhile, dating series Singled Out will allow singles to find love no matter their sexual preference. Despite co-creating the series, Ashton Kutcher is not involved in the new version.

The streaming platform, which is designed for on-the-go viewing and features short-form content, launches April 6.

