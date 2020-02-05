2020 amfAR Gala New York City: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Feb. 5, 2020 5:32 PM
New York Fashion Week is back!
Each year, the amfAR Gala New York kicks off a series of star-studded fashion week events in the Big Apple. On Wednesday night, celebs gathered around at the Cipriani Wall Street for the annual benefit gala, which puts a spotlight on those who have been making a major contribution to the fight against HIV/AIDS. This year's event is set to honor Iman, Marc Glimcher and Matthew Lopez, with musical performances by Charlie Puth and Sofi Tukker.
Event chairs for the 2020 gala include supermodel Lily Aldridge, Oscar winner Adrien Brody, Bravo's Andy Cohen, DJ Diplo, as well as supermodel Heidi Klum, Pose star Billy Porter, and designer Michael Kors.
Now that some of the top models and stars like Coco Rocha and Elsa Hosk have all hit the red carpet for the event, we're showing you all of the A-list fashion moments from the special night.
You can check out all of the celeb arrivals in the gallery below!
A vision in white! Diplo keeps his yee-haw aesthetic going at the amfAR Gala with a crisp white ensemble and matching cowboy hat.
Into the looking glass! The supermodel brings on the fun with a holographic purple strapless dress.
The supermodel lights up the room in a bright baby blue strapless gown.
No thorns in these roses! The model lights up the red carpet with her vibrant floral embroidered gown. The touch of red, lace and feathered boa makes the piece pop even more!
Perfectly pink! The supermodel skips the typical dress for something more fun: a breathtaking jumpsuit with over-the-top ruffles and lace.
It's all in the details. The 19-year-old's black dress is glittering in gold with its flashy embroidery.
Puth is hitting all the right notes with his vibrant blue suit.
The fashion designer proves you can make a statement with a classic ensemble.
All eyes are on the singer, who dazzles in an electrifying power suit. The all-over eye pattern is everything.
The 25-year-old star looks effortlessly cool in a colorful pantsuit, shimmery silver button-down and eccentric sneakers.
A little black dress goes a long way, especially when you're at the event of the fashion week season.
